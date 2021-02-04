Viral Myamar girl aerobic dance during military coup might be a political statement

A day after Myanmar’s armed forces shocked the world by overthrowing its civilian government on Monday, an absurd video apparently capturing footage of the coup in the making went viral on social media.
The woman in the video, Khing Hnin Wai, was dancing to the lively electronic beat of “Ampun Bang Jago” (Ease up, Mr. Hotshot), a popular Indonesian song by singer-rapper duo @Tian Storm and Ever Slkr.
Prior to its appearance in the viral video, the tune was widely used as a protest song during demonstrations against the Job Creation Law that spread through Indonesia last year.