Viral Long jumper Asif gets call from Pakistan Athletics Federation

Karachi: Asif Magsi, a long jumper from Thatta, got a call from Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) after his video went viral on social media.

Asif can be seen jumping over 11 bikes in a viral video that got immense attention. In another video, Asif jumped over a lake covering a handsome distance with a Pakistani flag in his hand.

After a lot of people posted about the young long jumper, PAF contacted Asif and called him to Lahore where senior coaches will take his trial.

In a video message, PAF's president Major General Akram Sahi assured that Asif will be facilitated with all available resources.

"I personally contacted Asif and invited him to Lahore where we will polish his skills and make him capable of representing Pakistan at the international level," he said.

"I have asked our senior and finest coaches to observe him as soon as he reaches Lahore. I hope he will grow up in a sold prospect for Pakistan," he added.