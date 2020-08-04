/ Register

Viral Long jumper Asif gets call from Pakistan Athletics Federation

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Imran Khan, Aug 4, 2020 at 2:36 AM.

    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Viral Long jumper Asif gets call from Pakistan Athletics Federation
    [​IMG]
    Karachi: Asif Magsi, a long jumper from Thatta, got a call from Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) after his video went viral on social media.

    Asif can be seen jumping over 11 bikes in a viral video that got immense attention. In another video, Asif jumped over a lake covering a handsome distance with a Pakistani flag in his hand.

    After a lot of people posted about the young long jumper, PAF contacted Asif and called him to Lahore where senior coaches will take his trial.

    In a video message, PAF’s president Major General Akram Sahi assured that Asif will be facilitated with all available resources. “I personally contacted Asif and invited him to Lahore where we will polish his skills and make him capable of representing Pakistan at the international level,” he said.

    “I have asked our senior and finest coaches to observe him as soon as he reaches Lahore. I hope he will grow up in a sold prospect for Pakistan,” he added.



    http://qbnews5.com/viral-long-jumper-asif-gets-call-from-pakistan-athletics-federation/
     
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    But can he jump out of friendzone?
     
    Syed1.

    Syed1. SENIOR MEMBER

    I have watched that video a 100 times and I just can't imagine how he made that jump. Half way through it seemed like he is not going to make it then he plays a masterstroke and brings his trailing leg forward to give him that extra push. Amazing natural talent.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    this guy have some serious skills . can we jump 3 bikes like him ? :rolleyes:
     
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    Yes sure. If hospital is near, we can try. :enjoy:
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    hamara sara netural skill baad main watta ball ban jata hai almost all of our local skills when reached international level became controversial . i am not expert sir just history .:D
     
    greenblooded

    greenblooded FULL MEMBER

    and here i trip over stuff for no reason
     
    Syed1.

    Syed1. SENIOR MEMBER

    Larkay ko shauq long jump ka tik tok se howa. Apparently he has quite the following on that app.


    Chalo kuch tu faida howa tik tok ka
     
    Syed1.

    Syed1. SENIOR MEMBER

    Oh bhai yeh tu hawa ke ghoray pe hai :o:


     
    Alternatiiv

    Alternatiiv SENIOR MEMBER

    It's really good that such a talent wasn't simply let be, and that the organization gave him a call and invited him. An uncommon case in Pakistan.
     
