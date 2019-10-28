Viper Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

STRANGER BIRD
FULL MEMBER
- May 24, 2017
- 758
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
At IDEAS 2018 Pakistan introduced its first ever home grown Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) called Viper.
The IFV is equipped with an ATGM mount with a provision for 2X ATGMs. Its unmanned, remote controlled turret features a 30mm main gun and 12.7mm Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS). It is well protected by Sloped armour and carries a state of art sensors & Optical suite.
The C4ISR enabled IFV is developed by Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).
The IFV is equipped with an ATGM mount with a provision for 2X ATGMs. Its unmanned, remote controlled turret features a 30mm main gun and 12.7mm Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS). It is well protected by Sloped armour and carries a state of art sensors & Optical suite.
The C4ISR enabled IFV is developed by Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).
Last edited by a moderator: