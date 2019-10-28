Viper Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

Very impressive and I like the namre 'Viper' as well. I am entirely against large scale investment in conventional forces in Pakistan. The reason is very simple. However much we spend India will spend more and we will always face overwhelming odds. Simply put India is nearly 7 times more populous so it can field more men, more guns, more tanks, more artillery, more aircraft then we ever will.



The only real defence we have right now that holds India behind the Radclife Line is our nukes which effectively equalize the conventional imbalance. Meaning our shield now is the nukes. The only role conventional forces play is in limited tactical situations and giving us the time until nukes are used. By increasing our conventional capability we merely extend the time to nuke activation. 24 hours, 7 days, 4 weeks or 3 months etc until our conventional forces are overwhelmed and we fall back on nukes. I personally think the conventional forces should just be enough to hold back India for 7 days. Anything in excess of that we cannot afford. Make our low nuclear threshold known to Indians.



Going back to the IFV I think this is area where Pakistan needs to invest in. Tracked IFVs, 8/6 wheeled IFVs and heavily armed scout vehicles. These should be made in large numbers say in excess of 4,000. Half go to the army and wheeled IFVs go to Rangers/FC. We really need to beef up internal security. All regions of Pakistan with issues like Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab and FATA should be heavily patrolled by GC/Rangers. Helicopters to reinforce the patroling should also be bought. Pakistan needs to shift focus from borders to internal threats. The state should have iron fist visible everywhere.



And vehicles like Viper or wheeled derivatives would be the 'ironfist'.