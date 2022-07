Indians are taught from birth to always obey authority and believe anything they tell you no matter what or how absurd. If they dare defy such they are chastised and punished like we see in the video OP posted, that explains why Indians come out the way they do and why their psyche/mentality is so bruised and f*cked beyond relief. That teacher is a real bastard but I think its normal procedure in schools over there, they do a hundred times worse in terms of discipline in Chinese schools.