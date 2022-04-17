What's new

Violent Riots hit Delhi during another Hindu Festival

Hphobe

Mar 31, 2022
Footage from the riots instigated by radical Hindu elements seen below:

Violent youth from peaceful leaf munching community pelting stones:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515368255157727236

Radicals tried storming a local masjid according to locals:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515407451088367618

Footage showing radical Hindu cops working in tandem with militant monkey festival participants:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515221823310336002

BJP politician Karnail Singh leads procession outside masjid - the mob chants "Jisko Is Desh Mein Rehna Hoga Jai Sri Ram Kehna Hoga".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515630962021122048
 
Where is Owais and his brother? Anyway, so tragic to see taht Muslims cannot live in peace there since 47 despite compromising on so many fronts. It shows that Hindus hate Muslims and all of their aspects of life. They hate their name, buildings, culture, food, colours, etc. Only HATRED can push someone to perish the other for his contentment.
 
Owaisi from my understanding, has condemned this, but you cannot do much when the entire state machinery is at the disposal of radical Hindus. Radical Hindus, as you have seen in the start of the thread can easily make threats against Muslims, while on the other hand, Muslims will be arrested and jailed for merely listening to Pakistani songs.
 
I dont buy that most Indians are not Radical. These extremist hindus has verbal approval from 50% of Hindus and probably 30% more give silent approval. Maybe only 10% is against them or stand up against them.

Thats my perception
 

