Violent Riots hit Delhi during another Hindu Festival

Footage from the riots instigated by radical Hindu elements seen below:
Violent youth from peaceful leaf munching community pelting stones:
Radicals tried storming a local masjid according to locals:
Footage showing radical Hindu cops working in tandem with militant monkey festival participants:
BJP politician Karnail Singh leads procession outside masjid - the mob chants "Jisko Is Desh Mein Rehna Hoga Jai Sri Ram Kehna Hoga".
Violent youth from peaceful leaf munching community pelting stones:
Radicals tried storming a local masjid according to locals:
Footage showing radical Hindu cops working in tandem with militant monkey festival participants:
BJP politician Karnail Singh leads procession outside masjid - the mob chants "Jisko Is Desh Mein Rehna Hoga Jai Sri Ram Kehna Hoga".