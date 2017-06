Shocking moment protesters throw bricks and bottles at riot police as six officers are injured in clashes after young black father, 25, dies following arrest in routine traffic stop

Edir Frederico Da Costa, 25, died six days after he was stopped in a car by police

Mr Da Costa's family claim that he had his neck broken by police on June 15

The father-of-one died in hospital six days after he was stopped with two friends

Met say he swallowed 'quantity of drugs' - post-mortem found no broken neck

Black Lives Matter protesters blocked roads during demonstration last night

Hooded protesters hurled bricks and bottle at police and lit fires in the road

Four people have been arrested after the protests and remain in police custody



Six police officers have been injured after rioters launched bricks, bottles and lit street fires over the death of a young black father-of-one.