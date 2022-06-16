What's new

Violent Protests Erupt Against Agnipath(new Indian Army recruitment scheme, 30k salary for 4 years), BJP's Varun Gandhi Says 'More Disaffection Likely

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
729
1
877
Country
India
Location
India
The MP's letter, which echoes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's concerns, comes at a time when protests are being seen across the country against the scheme. Several veterans have raised concerns about the feasibility of recruiting temporary soldiers too.
Violent Protests Erupt Against Agnipath, BJP's Varun Gandhi Says 'More Disaffection' Likely

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. In the background are protesters blocking a railway track in protest against the Agnipath scheme. Photos: PTI

New Delhi: As pros and cons of Agnipath – the Union government’s new plan to recruit temporary soldiers in the armed forces – are being debated and violent protests take place in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi has weighed in with his criticisms of the scheme.

In a letter to the defence minister Rajnath Singh, the maverick MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit said that the recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis will not merely create disaffection among the youth but also burden the defence budget disproportionately, given the evidently restricted gains for the armed forces through the scheme.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537291459224911872

He expressed concern about the possibility of rising unemployment every year, since the scheme proposes to retire 75% of recruits after a period of four years without pension. This may lead to “more disaffection” among the youth, he said.

He said that he was writing to the defence minister since a number of youth have expressed their anguish over the scheme on social media.


Pointing out that the corporate sector has shown very little interest in recruiting even regular military personnel who retire from the armed forces after 15 years, Gandhi said that in such a situation, the possibility of the private sector recruiting those who serve in the forces only for four years is negligible.

Gandhi said that the four-year employment plan may additionally disrupt the regular cycle of education for new recruits. The temporary service in the armed forces may set the recruits back against their contemporaries, he said, adding that the recruits will find it difficult to get another job as they will be older to others with better qualifications.

Additionally, he said that the six-month training programme may prove to be an “unnecessary burden on the defence budget”, given the fact that only 25% of the new recruits will be retained after four years. He added that the existing regiments will also find it difficult to give proper duties to those soldiers who they know will retire in four years, thus hampering the working of the forces.

He said that while the government should focus on unemployed youth, it should immediately bring out details of the scheme and clarify its position on issues that are being raised about it at the moment.


Gandhi’s letter has come at a time when a large number of youths, especially in Bihar, have been protesting across the country against the scheme. Some of these protests have turned violent as well, with a train having been set on fire in Bihar’s Bhabua on June 16.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537351312408719361

Several veterans have raised concerns about the feasibility of recruiting temporary soldiers.

The BJP MP echoes cousin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s views on Agnipath. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi tweeted to say that the new recruitment plan does not dignify the new recruits with either good pay or tenure, and nor does it guarantee a secure future for them.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537346768416800769

A day ago, Varun Gandhi, who has frequently taken a divergent view from his party on different issues, had said that even the government is elected for five years and asked, “Why are the youth being given only four years to serve the nation?”

He had also shared the remuneration scale for temporary soldiers recruited through the Agnipath scheme, and asked his followers to give their opinion about the same.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536982742491369473
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536929750727282688

He also reminded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his promise of providing two crore jobs every years, and appealed to him to work with greater speed to achieve the goal.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536568811662372864
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,488
13
23,156
Country
India
Location
India
@Sudarshan @Surya 1, can you tell me if the houses, shops and commercial pushcarts of these train burners and rioters be bulldozed by Godi Government JCBs the same way that Muslim properties and ownings have been bulldozed by the JCBs whose factory in Vibrant Gujarat was visited by Priti-Patel-led British government's agent Boris Johnson ?

@Drizzt
 
D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
729
1
877
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
@Sudarshan @Surya 1, can you tell me if the houses, shops and commercial pushcarts of these train burners and rioters be bulldozed by Godi Government JCBs the same way that Muslim properties and ownings have been bulldozed by the JCBs whose factory in Vibrant Gujarat was visited by Priti-Patel-led British government's agent Boris Johnson ?

@Drizzt
Click to expand...
No, their homes won't be bulldozed, BJP only does these selectively to harass minority. BJP plays very dirty politics.
Also, these is happening in Bihar mostly, which is not a BJP ruled state, BJP is only in coalition.
 
D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
729
1
877
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,488
13
23,156
Country
India
Location
India
Drizzt said:
No, their homes won't be bulldozed, BJP only does these selectively to harass minority. BJP plays very dirty politics.
Click to expand...

Absolutely !

Drizzt said:
Also, these is happening in Bihar mostly, which is not a BJP ruled state, BJP is only in coalition.
Click to expand...

Sure but not a squeak from Godi Media too about "Pre-planned riots" and all, let alone statements from the central government.

Drizzt said:
Click to expand...

Sad event this was though I have reservations about the idol of Hazrat Isa and others ( I am against idolatry :) ). But some comments were interesting :

Kumar Narayana 10 months ago​

First they came for the 'other religion', and I did not speak out— Because I was not the 'other religion'.

Then they came for the 'other culture', and I did not speak out— Because I was not the 'other culture'.

Then they came for the 'other belief', and I did not speak out— Because I was not the 'other belief'.

Then they came for 'me'—and there was no one left to speak for 'me' !


John Thomas 10 months ago​

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.


Ami 10 months ago​

First they came out for Muslims, and I didn't speak out - because it's not my religion.

Then they came for lower caste, and I didn't speak out - because I'm upper caste.

Then they came out for youth, and I don't speak out - because I'm out of that age.

Then they came out for farmers, and I didn't speak out - because it's not my profession.

Then they came out poor, and and I didn't speak out - because i got job.

Then they came out for me and no one left behind me.
Click to expand...
These church people in Delhi are among the same Kerala Church people who in 2009 started the rumor called Love Jihad which the Hindutvadis picked up. No, not rumor but an oppression against Christian and Hindu females to do with their life as they see fit. Now these Malayali Church people will be regretting that association with the bhagwa'kind. :) But this also applies to the Indian Muslims too whose "Ameer-ul-Momineen" Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi saheb refused to exhort Indian Muslims to join the 2020-21 farmers protest in which 700 farmers died in Delhi so there will be some residual reluctance in non-Muslims and among progressive Muslims too from taking up cases of those Muslim youth who have been picked up by saffronized police in various places in the country.
 
Last edited:
D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
729
1
877
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
Absolutely !



Sure but not a squeak from Godi Media too about "Pre-planned riots" and all, let alone statements from the central government.



Sad event this was though I have reservations about the idol of Hazrat Isa and others ( I am against idolatry :) ). But some comments were interesting :

These church people in Delhi are among the same Kerala Church people who in 2009 started the rumor called Love Jihad which the Hindutvadis picked up. No, not rumor but an oppression against Christian and Hindu females to do with their life as they see fit. Now these Malayali Church people will be regretting that association with the bhagwa'kind. :) But this also applies to the Indian Muslims too who whose "Ameer-ul-Momineen" Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi saheb refused to exhort Indian Muslims to join the 2020-21 farmers protest in which 700 farmers died in Delhi so there will be some residual reluctance in non-Muslims and among progressive Muslims too from taking up cases of those Muslim youth who have been picked up by saffronized police in various places in the country.
Click to expand...
BJP also destroyed this Ravidas temple of Dalits in Delhi in a treacherous way, in the middle of the night.

We should not expect Godi media to do justice, they get advertisement from government and BJP backed corporates. Independent media is the only solution.

I found that most of the semi-idolators in Christian community are Catholics branch and its offshoots, They also venerate(word used by them instead of worship) Mariyam and other saints. Their churches are very materialistic. like the ones near my home.
images (1).jpg
images.jpg

While Protestant branch are more monotheistic, churches are simpler, sometimes only a cross on the altar. Schism is somewhat similar to Shia - Sunni.
some Catholic sects do self-flagellation, to remind themselves of the suffering of Christ.
hampasdugo edited.jpg

and exorcism(jhaad phoook) to drive away evil spirits, do magic tricks and claim to be miracles to fool simple flocks.
exorcism.jpg


Less known fact about American Civil war, was that it was a ideological war between Protestant North and Catholic South. Abraham Lincoln was Protestant and Confederate generals were Catholic. Protestants were against slavery of Africans while Catholics were pro slavery. Crusaders were mostly Catholic. Support for Israel also is mostly from USA south, also known as bible belt. Today most of the successful countries of the world like US, England, Australia, New Zealand are Protestant countries.
You will find that its the Catholic branch Kerala which is in bed with BJP and RSS, they also support Israel.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
‘Agnipath Scheme’: Why India’s “Highly Criticized” Modernization Drive For Its Military Is A Historic Decision By Modi Govt
Replies
2
Views
194
manlion
manlion
Faqirze
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad claims arrest of "LeT recruiter" in Pune
Replies
11
Views
206
El Sidd
El Sidd
terry5
‘A flashy theme park’: outcry over Modi’s plans for the Gandhi ashram
Replies
0
Views
276
terry5
terry5
GamoAccu
Jobless Indian youngsters accuse government of 'playing with our lives'
Replies
3
Views
294
Muhammad Ayaz Hussain
Muhammad Ayaz Hussain
beijingwalker
No allegation anywhere about China occupying foreign land, claims CPM leader Manik Sarkar
Replies
1
Views
248
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom