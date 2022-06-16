Violent Protests Erupt Against Agnipath(new Indian Army recruitment scheme, 30k salary for 4 years), BJP's Varun Gandhi Says 'More Disaffection Likely

Kumar Narayana 10 months ago​ First they came for the 'other religion', and I did not speak out— Because I was not the 'other religion'.



Then they came for the 'other culture', and I did not speak out— Because I was not the 'other culture'.



Then they came for the 'other belief', and I did not speak out— Because I was not the 'other belief'.



Then they came for 'me'—and there was no one left to speak for 'me' !





John Thomas 10 months ago​ First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.



Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.



Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.



Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.





Ami 10 months ago​ First they came out for Muslims, and I didn't speak out - because it's not my religion.



Then they came for lower caste, and I didn't speak out - because I'm upper caste.



Then they came out for youth, and I don't speak out - because I'm out of that age.



Then they came out for farmers, and I didn't speak out - because it's not my profession.



Then they came out poor, and and I didn't speak out - because i got job.



Then they came out for me and no one left behind me.