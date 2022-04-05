What's new

Violent Hindus in Rajasthan attack Muslim Locality, set Muslim Property on Fire and Attempt to Dssecrate Mosque

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,796
-1
86,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hphobe said:
Instead of addressing the beastly conduct of their co-religionists, Hindu voices used the opportunity to bitch and moan why a Hindu cop wasn't getting recognition for a PR pic snapped by an incompetent Hindu police force which allowed a mob to destroy Muslim property.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511200818720309249

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510819608768385028
Click to expand...

Police like any communal riot in India allowed Hindu terrorists to burn down muslim properties

And then Police want that they should be praised for this drama
 
H

Hphobe

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2022
54
0
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
According to videos online being distributed bh radical Hindus, it looks like the riots started after obsessed Hindus decided to celebrate one of their ghastly festivals at a Muslim neighborhood. This is a centuries long tradition among Hindus, not a new phenomenon which came as a result of Modi's administration.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511036434224148481
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
Holi celebration in Amroha, UP turns violent after Namazis pelt stones because Hindus were playing music: What the police said and the viral video
2
Replies
27
Views
789
DrJekyll
DrJekyll
Akshay89
  • Locked
Change Friday prayer timings: Outfit urges mosques in view of Holi
2
Replies
24
Views
533
Sugarcane
Sugarcane
Bilal9
No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India's Gurgaon
2
Replies
16
Views
723
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
jamahir
  • Article
Focus on training new generation, set up girls’ schools, AIMPLB tells Muslims
2 3
Replies
36
Views
673
Hphobe
H
F
Indian Hindus spying for Pakistan
2
Replies
17
Views
670
Zarrar Alvi
Zarrar Alvi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom