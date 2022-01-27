What's new

Violence erupts in karachi ..MQM protests

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
661
-26
664
Country
India
Location
India
Police in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi clashed overnight with activists demanding the repeal of a law to limit powers of local mayors, killing one, officials said Thursday.
The violence erupted when police swung batons and fired tear gas to prevent rallygoers from marching towards government offices in the southern port city, drawing nationwide condemnation across the political spectrum.
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement, or MQM, told reporters that party member Mohammad Aslam died at a hospital after being injured in the ensuing crush with police. Women and children were also among the dozens of injured.
MQM mainly represents ethnic Mohajirs, who fled to Pakistan from India during 1947’s partition, and it dominates politics in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. It is an ally in the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Thousands are expected to attend the activist’s funeral on Thursday, and the MQM has called for another day of protests.
www.khaleejtimes.com

Pakistan: Violence erupts at rally in Karachi, killing 1

Police swung batons and fired tear gas to prevent protestors from marching towards government offices
www.khaleejtimes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

PaklovesTurkiye
Karachi LG Bill Protests: Updates And Discussion
Replies
14
Views
498
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
New Developments: PPP's Feathers have been ABSOLUTELY RUFFLED!!!
Replies
6
Views
303
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
PaklovesTurkiye
PTI organizes Stakeholders Conference on Sindh LG Amendment Bill
Replies
0
Views
185
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
Karachi: Mustafa Kamal announces protests against PPP from Jan 2
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Peaceful Civilian
Peaceful Civilian
P
RAW cyber network unearthed in Karachi
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom