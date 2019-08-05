/ Register

  Monday, August 5, 2019

Violation of Kashmir autonomy: Repercussions for Pakistan for not taking action against India

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Reddington, Aug 5, 2019 at 1:39 PM.

  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:39 PM #1
    Reddington

    Reddington FULL MEMBER

    Violation of Kashmir autonomy: Repercussions for Pakistan for not taking action against India

    The revoking of article 370 by India which granted Kashmir some autonomy is an act of war.
    Our government and especially our foreign ministry was sleeping the entire f**king time when everybody knew that India is going to revoke the special status of Kashmir.

    India has done a massive massive military buildup in Indian occupied Kashmir and will brutally deal with any protest and resistance by Kashmiris and would even resort to genocide of Kashmiris.

    This is not the time to talk or protest or go to UN or any other BS. That time has long gone. This is the time to take action. A military action.

    India has concentrated its massive military inside Indian occupied Kashmir to stop Pakistan from interfering and keeping us at LOC.

    We can either accept Indian aggression and Indian position over Kashmir or we can fight.

    The consequences of accepting Indian position over Kashmir would be disastrous. If we accept Indian position and do not take any action over Kashmir, then this will embolden India even more.


    Indus Water Treaty

    India would even revoke Indus water treaty in the future. They will stop our waters and build dams/barrages over it. While we will keep on crying to UN, International community, World Bank BS.

    F**k UN and f**k International community. We must fight our own battles.

    Right now India with its massive military buildup is testing us. It is checking our response.

    There will be some coward kan*** among our nation who will keep on harping about refrain from fight, we can't do anything about it, nothing is changed, India is a nuclear power etc.

    But the fact is that this is an act of war. Our weak response would mean we should say goodbye to our waters.
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:42 PM #2
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    GoP is a national security thread.

    They have sold Kashmir for Noble Peace award. PMLN and PPP corrupt leftovers were sent to PTI just for this purpose.

    Now anyone protesting for Kashmir will be labelled as Terrorist or supporter of Mohammad.
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:43 PM #3
    Yaseen1

    Yaseen1 SENIOR MEMBER

    india will more fully support insurgency in balochistan after this,we should supply heavy arms to kashmir freedom fighters and antiaircraft/anti tank missiles and also our army should carryout attacks on indian army position.We should attack on india from rajistan and working boundary so they are unable to concentrate army in kashmir
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:47 PM #4
    Foxtrot Delta

    Foxtrot Delta SENIOR MEMBER

    Dont worry muslims of india are already taking up arms against hindus. I think india will have another partition with muslims asking for another country for muslims.

    Two nation theory 2.0
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:48 PM #5
    M. Sarmad

    M. Sarmad SENIOR MEMBER

    War with India is the only solution.
    A good offense is the best defense.
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:48 PM #6
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    We do not care for your Syeds left behind in India. Kashmir is issue for Pakistanis, Muslims and non Muslims alike.

    Take your love for your Syeds of India to India and do not come back to preach us secular goals and Chinese Islam.
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:52 PM #7
    mrrehan

    mrrehan FULL MEMBER

    India has played her card now what ?

     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:54 PM #8
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Tense situation in Kashmir which will get more tense post US exit from Afghanistan
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:54 PM #9
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    @Reddington

    Brother,


    This is now the test of Idea of Pakistan.

    It is now the test of Pak Armed Forces. If they go flaccid on this situation then their credebility, love and respect among the Paks will vanish...and all those negative narratives of foreign assets within Pakistan will be validated among Paks eyes...

    PMIK has NO right to put Riasat e Medina holy words in his mouth if he lets oppressed Muslims of Kashmir be destroyed.

    Jinnah said Kashmir Pakistan ki sha ruzg hae.... Jinnah knew.

    If only statements come out of GoP and the Establishment then this is acceptance of gangu agression and Pak permanent defeat.

    We are as weak as we think we are.... unless Pakistan takes it to the edge... then Kashmir is gone!

    If the GoP/PakState knew what was coming..and did nothing ...then the Blood of Innocent Muslims is on its hands... no two ways about it.

    It boils down to this: Is Pakistan willing to accept Gangadesh as its master or not?

    An inaction/weakness by the GoP will mean that we have accepted subserviant role.

    First action would be to cut off diplomatic ties to ganguz and recall our ambassador.

    We await... for GoP to prove ... Pakistan ka mutlab kia.............?
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:54 PM #10
    Farhan Malik

    Farhan Malik FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    If any Pakistani is expecting anything positive from the USA, he is living in a fool's paradise
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:57 PM #11
    1Paki$tani

    1Paki$tani FULL MEMBER

  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:58 PM #12
    Farhan Malik

    Farhan Malik FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    The only nation which can come to Pakistan's aid in such precarious circumstances is China, and perhaps the Turkish.
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 1:59 PM #13
    1Paki$tani

    1Paki$tani FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    Personally it is realy concering thing.

    Two questions remain:

    1. does Indian in its constitution regards IOK as Kashmir or whole of Kashmir as its territory? If its the whole Kashmir than it means now AJK is being Indian territory is now occupied by Pakistan.

    2. Will Indian now attempt to recapture AJK?

    Other question for Pakistan clearly is water repercussion. If we let this slide it would mean we also give up our rights to the water.
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 2:02 PM #14
    Nancy

    Nancy FULL MEMBER

    Tibet, South china sea, Ughyar etc. ??? You want to make it international issue out of those for what? and destroy $100B business w/ India. Dont have delusion about China. Turkish is true friend of Pakistan and i expect they will support for sure. if they will not, i will be surprised.
     
  Aug 5, 2019 at 2:18 PM #15
    Sabretooth

    Sabretooth FULL MEMBER

    The focus right now is to make the exit of the US from Afghanistan smooth and in return arsenal shall be replenished and freedom fighters shall be re-armed and re-grouped. After Pak Proxy in Afghanistan is done with foreign occupiers, where do you think they will be diverted to next? off-course Kashmir. I would suggest everyone hold their horses. Sometimes one has to read between the lines. The silver lining behind the revocation of Article 370 is that India supplemented the disputed status IOK. They have set up a bait which can be turned into an opportunity with correct timing and planning.
     
