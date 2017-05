1960: Bottles of Pakola and saucers of chai in Korangi









1968: A young female doctor welcomed home at Karachi airport











1971: A young couple on their wedding in Rawal Pindi…







…and on their honeymoon in Wah

Cantt











1970s: Young students in Lahore









Early 1980s: Motorcycling in Islamabad









Mid 1990s: American kids visiting Faisal Mosque