Vingroup lost USD1 billion last year in manufacturing due to poor sales of VinFast vehicles, EV investments

Vingroup, the parent company of VinFast, posted a pre-tax loss of around 23.9 trillion Vietnamese dong (around USD1 billion or RM4.4 billion) at its manufacturing segment last year, according to a report byThe loss was attributed to poor sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in Vietname as well as growing investments in the company’s electric vehicle business. Last year, sales of VinFast ICE cars amounted to 35,700 units, which represents a 20% year-on-year increase from 2020. Despite this, the group’s assembly plant in Cat Hai, Hai Phong, which began operations in 2019, is operating well below its capacity of 250,000 vehicles a year.