What's new

VinGroup launches US$2.8 billion “super tourism resort entertainment complex” on Vietnam’s Phu Quoc

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,403
0
17,458
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Newsdesk
by Newsdesk

Friday 23 April 2021 at 06:21

VinGroup to launch new “all-in-one” resort development on Vietnam’s Phu Quoc in April
81
SHARES
2k
VIEWS


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Vietnam real estate development giant VinGroup has officially launched its long-awaited new US$2.8 billion resort in Phu Quoc.

Phu Quoc United Center, located in the north of the island and described as a “super tourism resort entertainment complex”, opened Wednesday covering more than 1,000 hectares and provides around 12,000 hotel rooms across a number of 5-star hotel brands.

Coming at a cost of VND66 trillion (US$2.85 billion), it includes Vietnam’s largest theme park, VinWonders Phu Quoc, plus an animal conservation park, 18-hole Golf Course, a shopping and entertainment precinct, MICE facilities, multimedia shows, 24-hour street markets and a hospital.

The development also comprises Corona Resort & Casino – opened in January 2019 by Phú Quốc Tourism Development and Investment Company and still the only casino in Vietnam at which locals are allowed to gamble.

“With a diverse ecosystem to meet high-quality life in addition to a large-scale and world-class entertainment industry, Phu Quoc United Center will not be merely an entertainment complex but a top resort, business and luxury product in Vietnam,” VinGroup said in a recent statement.

“The ‘Sleepless City’ model of Phu Quoc United Center not only lays the foundation for night-time economic development of Vietnam but also marks a step forward, turning Vietnam into a new international destination on the world tourist map.”

The launch of VinGroup’s new Phu Quoc resort comes shortly after one of its subsidiaries, leisure and hospitality firm Vinpearl Co, announced a proposal to develop a new US$2.2 billion integrated resort, including a casino, on Hon Tre Island in Khanh Hoa Province. If approved, the development would also offer a 1,200 room 5-star hotel, convention center and a transportation system, plus preparation of an area for development of more 5-star and 6-star hotels.
www.asgam.com

VinGroup launches US$2.8 billion “super tourism resort entertainment complex” on Vietnam’s Phu Quoc

Vietnam real estate development giant VinGroup has officially launched its long-awaited new US$2.8 billion resort in Phu Quoc. Phu Quoc
www.asgam.com www.asgam.com
DB9E3981-6C3D-41BF-A9AE-B69D3709BF6F.jpeg
9B65657D-8D15-4C91-9458-C58ABF8E87B5.jpeg
01FE2F05-4746-4EB8-8BB6-90FC894A8398.jpeg
7DA226BE-F075-4606-B7DF-B8C88C1518C0.jpeg
D3F82412-332D-45BA-8DFF-475A2532B006.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom