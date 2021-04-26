VinGroup launches US$2.8 billion “super tourism resort entertainment complex” on Vietnam’s Phu Quoc

Friday 23 April 2021 at 06:21
81
SHARES
2k
VIEWS
Vietnam real estate development giant VinGroup has officially launched its long-awaited new US$2.8 billion resort in Phu Quoc.
Phu Quoc United Center, located in the north of the island and described as a “super tourism resort entertainment complex”, opened Wednesday covering more than 1,000 hectares and provides around 12,000 hotel rooms across a number of 5-star hotel brands.
Coming at a cost of VND66 trillion (US$2.85 billion), it includes Vietnam’s largest theme park, VinWonders Phu Quoc, plus an animal conservation park, 18-hole Golf Course, a shopping and entertainment precinct, MICE facilities, multimedia shows, 24-hour street markets and a hospital.
The development also comprises Corona Resort & Casino – opened in January 2019 by Phú Quốc Tourism Development and Investment Company and still the only casino in Vietnam at which locals are allowed to gamble.
“With a diverse ecosystem to meet high-quality life in addition to a large-scale and world-class entertainment industry, Phu Quoc United Center will not be merely an entertainment complex but a top resort, business and luxury product in Vietnam,” VinGroup said in a recent statement.
“The ‘Sleepless City’ model of Phu Quoc United Center not only lays the foundation for night-time economic development of Vietnam but also marks a step forward, turning Vietnam into a new international destination on the world tourist map.”
The launch of VinGroup’s new Phu Quoc resort comes shortly after one of its subsidiaries, leisure and hospitality firm Vinpearl Co, announced a proposal to develop a new US$2.2 billion integrated resort, including a casino, on Hon Tre Island in Khanh Hoa Province. If approved, the development would also offer a 1,200 room 5-star hotel, convention center and a transportation system, plus preparation of an area for development of more 5-star and 6-star hotels.
VinGroup launches US$2.8 billion “super tourism resort entertainment complex” on Vietnam’s Phu Quoc
Vietnam real estate development giant VinGroup has officially launched its long-awaited new US$2.8 billion resort in Phu Quoc. Phu Quoc
www.asgam.com