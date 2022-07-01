VinFast’s super-fast EV charging station appeared in Vietnam, with the same capacity as Tesla’s Supercharger

VinFast's super-fast electric vehicle charging station appeared in Vietnam, with the same capacity as Tesla's Supercharger - Blogtuan.info Recently, some users have noted the appearance of new electric vehicle charging stations deployed by VinFast in some public locations. Unlike previous

VinFast’s new electric vehicle charging station (photo: World Prize/Vietnam Association of Vinfast VF e34)VinFast charging station is deployed at Vinhomes Smart City (Tay Mo, Hanoi) (photo: Luong Xuan Thuy/Vinfast VF e34 Vietnam Association)Recently, some users have noted the appearance of new electric vehicle charging stations deployed by VinFast in some public locations. Unlike previous charging stations, VinFast’s new charging station has a dark blue (instead of green) tone. In addition, this charging station will also support charging two vehicles at the same time.Notably, it is known that this charging station of VinFast will have the largest capacity of 150kW ever. The 150kW capacity of the VinFast charging station is on par with Tesla’s 2nd generation Supercharger charging station. Currently, Tesla has deployed the 3rd generation Supercharger charging station with a capacity of 250kW, but not all models are compatible.Unfortunately, the only VinFast electric car model rolling in Vietnam, the VF e34, will not be able to promote the full function of this charging station. VinFast’s first electric car model supports a maximum capacity of 60kW, which according to the company can add a distance of 180km after 18 minutes. However, in theory, VF e34 car owners will still be able to charge normally with this charging station because they are all based on the CCS2 standard, of course with a lower capacity.The two SUV models that VinFast are about to officially open for sale, VF8 and VF9, will have a larger battery capacity, so they will also support a higher charging capacity. The new fast charging station built by VinFast is said to serve these models.It is not clear whether VinFast’s electric vehicle charging station will support models from other manufacturers. Previously, Thaco announced its plan to bring the KIA EV6 electric car to Vietnam this year. The luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz has also “teased” the EQS electric car in the Vietnamese market. But whether these electric vehicles can use the same charging infrastructure of VinFast is still an unanswered question.Previously, a representative of VinFast also hinted about the possibility of sharing its charging station with other brands, but did not guarantee the actual safety.