Vinfast wants to make EVs more accessible to Canadians

CTO, Hong Bae talks rebates and battery leasing. ​

“Thanks for chatting with me,” smiled the head tech guru, wearing an affable and approachable grin before digging into the minutiae of his company’s new range of electric vehicles. Even through the now-familiar screen of a virtual Teams meeting, Hong Bae’s amicable personality radiates a warm aura. Given what the man says the company’s plans are for 2022 and beyond, it seems this style of operation will go beyond words spoken from a conference room at CES in Las Vegas.“One of our goals is to make EVs as accessible as possible,” he explained, speaking to questions about how the Vietnamese automaker plans to break into a crowded – but lucrative – Canadian market. “Great technology should be within everyone’s reach.” The latter sentiment is bolstered by a couple of unique sales strategies by the company, ones which are designed to lower barriers of entry into EV ownership.