VinFast To Unveil Three New EVs With Advanced Driver Assistance Systems At CES

BY MICHAEL GAUTHIER | DECEMBER 16, 2021
VinFast made a splash at the Los Angeles Auto Show with the VF e35 and VF e36, but they’re pulling out all the stops for CES as they’ll show their full lineup of five electric vehicles.
Besides the aforementioned crossovers, VinFast will unveil three new models. Little is known about them, but they’ll compete in the A, B and C segments. As a result, they’ll slot beneath the D segment e35 and E segment e36.
While the company isn’t ready to talk specifics, they said the upcoming models will have the “elegance” of Pininfarina and Torino Design “crafted” into them. Furthermore, the models promise to have a modern design that optimizes aerodynamics, while also “upholding aesthetics that reflect each segment’s unique features.”
VinFast said they new models be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems including fully automated parking, a summon feature, lane assist, and a collision warning system. Other tech features will include a voice and virtual assistant as well as e-commerce services.
The company also said we can expect “several smart features developed by VinFast engineers and leading brands in the vehicle-technology industry.” There’s no word on specifics, other than brief mentions of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, but the automaker will use the event to announce strategic partnerships with suppliers as well as “industry-leading companies.”
It remains unclear when the new models will arrive. VinFast has previously said deliveries of the e35 and e36 are slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.
