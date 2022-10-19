VinFast to open headquarters in Germany, France, Netherlands VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has revealed its European business strategy and announced the opening of dedicated country headquarters in Germany, France and the Netherlands at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.

VinFast's EV models introduced at 2022 Paris Motor Show (Photo: VNA)The three headquarters of VinFast in Germany, France, and the Netherlands are located in Frankfurt, Paris, and Amsterdam. Opening a VinFast headquarters in each market is designed to provide an optimal level of service to each customer, driven by an in-depth understanding of each country’s nuanced requirements.