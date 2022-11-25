Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in the Southeast Asian country for markets in North America and Europe.

Vinfast EV cars are seen during a car shipment to the U.S. in Haiphong city, Vietnam, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nguyen Ha Minh
Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Ed Davies and Edmund Klamann
People walk next to a VinFast logo on a screen during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S.