VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers

Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers


[1/3] Vinfast EV cars are seen during a car shipment to the U.S. in Haiphong city, Vietnam, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nguyen Ha Minh



HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in the Southeast Asian country for markets in North America and Europe.



[2/3] Vinfast EV cars are seen during a car shipment to the U.S. in Haiphong city, Vietnam, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nguyen Ha Minh


3/3] People walk next to a VinFast logo on a screen during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers

Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in the Southeast Asian country for markets in North America and Europe.
