[1/3] Vinfast EV cars are seen during a car shipment to the U.S. in Haiphong city, Vietnam, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nguyen Ha Minh
HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the United States, capping a five-year bid to develop an auto production hub in the Southeast Asian country for markets in North America and Europe.
[2/3] Vinfast EV cars are seen during a car shipment to the U.S. in Haiphong city, Vietnam, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nguyen Ha Minh
3/3] People walk next to a VinFast logo on a screen during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Vietnam's VinFast ships first electric vehicles to U.S. customers
