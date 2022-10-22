What's new

VinFast Scoops AUTOBEST The Rising Star Award

Award for start-ups recognises VinFast's successful emergence in European markets
Triumph comes four years after VinFast earned the AUTOBEST A Star Is Born award at the brand's global premiere
Jury recognises VinFast's commitment to Europe as all-electric four-car range showcased at Paris Motor Show
PARIS, France - (NewMediaWire) - October 19, 2022 - VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, proudly received the AUTOBEST The Rising Star award in a ceremony at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. The award is to recognise the rapid emergence of VinFast: from a newcomer to leading the pack of ambitious new automotive brands in Europe.


The AUTOBEST jury of experienced European automotive journalists made their decision based on criteria such as business strategy, product line-up, commercial readiness and credibility.

AUTOBEST acknowledged VinFast for its commitment to European markets with more than just a single car: its electric vehicle range spans the segments. The jury also noted VinFast's purchasing flexibility, innovation, environmental focus, infrastructure, servicing and customer support.

At the 2018 Paris Motor Show, VinFast received the AUTOBEST A Star Is Born award when the company debuted its first two concept cars. After only four years, VinFast has achieved a great leap on its global expansion journey: from two models of internal combustion engine cars to an all-electric range; from a start-up to a driver of the global transition to electrified mobility. This milestone marks a significant development by Vietnam's only global automotive brand.

"In 2018, VinFast debuted with a bold plan that would traditionally take a long time to deliver. But only four years later, we acknowledge VinFast's spectacular rise not only as Vietnam's first global vehicle manufacturer, but also as one of the world's first to stop production of internal combustion vehicles in favour of an all-electric strategy," says Mr. Dan Vardie, AUTOBEST Chairman. "VinFast has moved at an incredible speed, from building a highly-automated manufacturing complex with leading scalability in the region, embarking on partnerships with globally-recognised suppliers, to announcing an all-electric line-up and a robust European launch strategy. VinFast has proved itself to be leading the pack of ambitious new automotive brands. We are delighted to present the team with this award and to formally welcome them to Europe."
 

Viet

