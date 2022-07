VinFast receives $1.2 billion incentive package to manufacture EVs in North Carolina

VinFast simultaneously opens six stores in California today with dozens more on the way In true VinFast fashion, it doesn’t do anything small. Rather than opening its first showroom in the US today, the Vietnamese EV automaker is opening six VinFast stores at once – all in California. With over thirty locations planned for the Sunshine State alone and intentions to expand deeper...

