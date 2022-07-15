What's new

VinFast receives $1.2 billion incentive package to manufacture EVs in North Carolina

The largest incentive package in state history will support a vehicle manufacturing project that is designed to reach a 150,000 vehicle per year capacity.
JULY 14, 2022 RYAN KENNEDY

vf-8.png

The VF8 mid-size electric sports utility vehicle.
Image: VinFast

The incentive package includes a job development investment grant of $316 million over 32 years, state appropriation of $450 million, to cover site preparations, road improvements, and additional water and sewer infrastructure, community college training worth $38 million, a Golden Leaf Foundation grant of $50 million, and $400 million in incentives from Chatham County. Additionally, VinFast said it has received hundreds of millions of incentives from commercial organizations in the State of North Carolina, which is excluded from the government budget figure.

electrek.co

VinFast simultaneously opens six stores in California today with dozens more on the way

In true VinFast fashion, it doesn’t do anything small. Rather than opening its first showroom in the US today, the Vietnamese EV automaker is opening six VinFast stores at once – all in California. With over thirty locations planned for the Sunshine State alone and intentions to expand deeper...
electrek.co

VinFast stores

Comments
In true VinFast fashion, it doesn’t do anything small. Rather than opening its first showroom in the US today, the Vietnamese EV automaker is opening six VinFast stores at once – all in California. With over thirty locations planned for the Sunshine State alone and intentions to expand deeper into the US, VinFast is once again truly moving – fast.
 

