The largest incentive package in state history will support a vehicle manufacturing project that is designed to reach a 150,000 vehicle per year capacity.
JULY 14, 2022 RYAN KENNEDY
The VF8 mid-size electric sports utility vehicle.
Image: VinFast
Share
The incentive package includes a job development investment grant of $316 million over 32 years, state appropriation of $450 million, to cover site preparations, road improvements, and additional water and sewer infrastructure, community college training worth $38 million, a Golden Leaf Foundation grant of $50 million, and $400 million in incentives from Chatham County. Additionally, VinFast said it has received hundreds of millions of incentives from commercial organizations in the State of North Carolina, which is excluded from the government budget figure.
VinFast receives $1.2 billion incentive package to manufacture EVs in North Carolina
The largest incentive package in state history will support a vehicle manufacturing project that is designed to reach a 150,000 vehicle per year capacity.
pv-magazine-usa.com