VinFast received more than 24,000 orders for VF 8, VF 9 after 48 hours of opening

Among them, there are 15,237 applications for VF 8 and 9,071 applications for VF 9.

These impressive numbers are a positive signal that VinFast’s smart electric car models have won the trust and strong support of both US, European and Vietnamese customers.

The program “VinFirst – Pioneers appreciate the Pioneers” with a series of attractive incentives for customers who pre-order VF 8, VF 9 will continue to be implemented until the end of April 6, 2022. Customers who only need to book 10 million VND in advance will receive a car voucher worth 150 million VND for VF 8 or 250 million VND for VF 9.
 
