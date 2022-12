​

December 5, 2022

VinFast has officially opened its first two VinFast Stores in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France Inside the VinFast Cologne store (Photo: VNA) LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Share via Email Print VinFast has officially opened its first two VinFast Stores in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France. The event marked a starting point for VinFast in its European retail store network, affirming VinFast’s strong commitment to driving the revolution of sustainable mobility.