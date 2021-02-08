HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 7 February 2021 - California Vehicle Administration (DMV California, USA) has reported that VinFast (a division of Vingroup) officially receives the Autonomous Test Vehicle Permit on all public streets of California, USA.
VinFast VF33 - The SUV model in segment E is expected to reach US consumers in Q2/2022.
Workers attach rear doors to the body frame of a Vinfast Lux A2.0 sedan as it moves along a conveyor in the body shop area of the automaker's factory in Haiphong, Vietnam, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Vingroup JSC Chairman Vuong, the billionaire behind six-month-old Vietnamese auto startup VinFast, plans a feat even Toyota Motor Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co. couldn't pull off during their early days: sell a car in the U.S. Photographer: Yen Duong/Bloomberg , Bloomberg
VinFast licensed to test autonomous electric cars in California, USA
