VinFast launches Vietnam’s first electric car

Vietnamese automotive startup, VinFast has announced the global debut of Vietnam’s first electric car, called e34.Priced at 690 million VND ($29,819), Vinfast e34 is open for order deliveries to domestic customers is set to commence from December.Vinfast has also set up a JV with Taiwan’s ProLogium for the production of Solid-State EV Battery Packs. By 2022, VinFast also plans to export premium electric car models in the D and E segments.Vinfast Electric Car VF e34 Features VF e34, announced earlier this year under the code name VF31 is a C segment electric car. Early customers who place bookings prior to June 30, 2021 can take advantage of special pricing at 590 million VND ($25,496) along with a 1-year free battery subscription."In essence, although VF e34 is a smart electric vehicle, we manufactured it as a product enabling customers to directly compare with gasoline cars. In particular, customers do not have to pay for batteries and operating costs (including costs of battery rental and charging) which are exactly equal to the cost of gasoline consumption, while the price and features are superior to gasoline cars," said Thai Thi Thanh Hai, CEO of VinFast.This new electric car in Vietnam measures 4,300mm in length, 1,793mm in width and 1,613mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,611mm. It gets ground clearance at 180mm and commands a total kerb weight of 1,490 kgs.Vinfast Electric Car comes in with several driver oriented features along with remote software update, remote customer support, emergency rescue services with location of nearest charging station and authorized dealerships, battery tracking status, vehicle operation history and theft alerts.E34 is powered by an electric motor and uses a 42 kWh battery making 110 kW power and 242 Nm torque and offering a range of 300 km on a complete charge. It receives MacPherson front suspension and rear suspension via a torsion bar.VinFast offers a 10-year warranty with the VF e34. Users have to pay a monthly battery subscription of $62 per month for a travel distance of 1,400 kgs. As against selling cars with conventional batteries, VinFast is also entering into the battery rental service. Vinfast Electric Car This will benefit customers as VinFast will bear all risks of quality and battery life and if the battery receives charge below 70%, the same can be exchanged for a new battery. Battery charging can be done at the owner’s homes or at VinFast charging stations. 15 minutes of charge will allow for a travel distance of 180 kms. VinFast is going about setting up fast charging stations in Vietnam.The company targets around 40,000 electric car charging points in 63 provinces and cities by the end of this year. Vinfast Electric Car Global Automotive Brand VinFast is set to become a global tech automobile brand. Following only 3 years of operations, since inception in 2017, the company plans three smart EV models – VF31, VF32 and VF33 and will receive orders from global markets from the end of 2021. Each of these models will come in with AI and sport state of the art features and will mark an important milestone for the company in an endeavour to become a global smart EV manufacturer.The first VinFast VF e34 cars are expected to be handed over to customers in November 2021. By the time of the next payment to receive the car, if the customers change their mind, the deposit fee will be refunded by VinFast without any fine.On this occasion, Vingroup also announced the establishment of the Green Future Fund, which aims to encourage and support initiatives to improve the living environment, towards a sustainable future. The Green Future Fund will immediately donate VND30 million to customers who change from fossil fuel-based vehicles (gasoline, oil) to electric cars, thereby contributing to reducing environmental pollution through the Smart Solution's "Car Exchange Offer" service. --