70m motorbikes rule the alleys as Vingroup arm introduces latest electric car
VinFast this year became Vietnam's first automaker to sell cars in the U.S., though its new two-door mini electric car targets a motorbike-mad home market. (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerJune 9, 2023 12:34 JST
HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vingroup's VinFast has unveiled a two-door "mini" electric vehicle for Vietnam, where millions of drivers retain a penchant for motorbikes that can go down sidewalks and squeeze between centuries-old buildings.
The jeep-like five-seater is just 3.1 meters long, the EV maker said late on Thursday. Compact cars average more than 4 meters.
Vietnam's VinFast launches 'mini' EV with two doors and five seats
70m motorbikes rule the alleys as Vingroup arm introduces latest electric car
asia.nikkei.com