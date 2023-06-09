What's new

VinFast launches 'mini' EV with two doors and five seats

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,735
0
20,455
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

70m motorbikes rule the alleys as Vingroup arm introduces latest electric car
https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F9%252F3%252F2%252F1%252F46051239-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-1686278381Photo%25202_VF%25203_Exterior%25202.jpg

1686287701406.png


VinFast this year became Vietnam's first automaker to sell cars in the U.S., though its new two-door mini electric car targets a motorbike-mad home market. (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerJune 9, 2023 12:34 JST


HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vingroup's VinFast has unveiled a two-door "mini" electric vehicle for Vietnam, where millions of drivers retain a penchant for motorbikes that can go down sidewalks and squeeze between centuries-old buildings.

The jeep-like five-seater is just 3.1 meters long, the EV maker said late on Thursday. Compact cars average more than 4 meters.

asia.nikkei.com

Vietnam's VinFast launches 'mini' EV with two doors and five seats

70m motorbikes rule the alleys as Vingroup arm introduces latest electric car
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam's VinFast debuts budget EV as Chinese rivals jump in
Replies
0
Views
136
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules
Replies
0
Views
228
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast sees sales boom, path to breakeven
Replies
0
Views
144
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam's VinFast gets fresh funds' pledge of US$2.5bil to accelerate growth
Replies
0
Views
163
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast rolls out long-awaited electric SUVs, eyes overseas deliveries
Replies
3
Views
274
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom