Vietnam's VinFast launches 'mini' EV with two doors and five seats 70m motorbikes rule the alleys as Vingroup arm introduces latest electric car

VinFast this year became Vietnam's first automaker to sell cars in the U.S., though its new two-door mini electric car targets a motorbike-mad home market. (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerJune 9, 2023 12:34 JSTHO CHI MINH CITY -- Vingroup's VinFast has unveiled a two-door "mini" electric vehicle for Vietnam, where millions of drivers retain a penchant for motorbikes that can go down sidewalks and squeeze between centuries-old buildings.The jeep-like five-seater is just 3.1 meters long, the EV maker said late on Thursday. Compact cars average more than 4 meters.