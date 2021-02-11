What's new

Vinfast is coming to Europe in November

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,120
0
17,301
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Customers in Europe can order the cars - VF32 and VF33 - in November this years, with delivery next year in June.

ecomento.de

VinFast will zwei Elektroautos nach Europa bringen - ecomento.de

Das vietnamesische Startup VinFast will ab Juni 2022 zwei seiner geplanten drei ersten Elektroautos in Europa ausliefern.
ecomento.de


VinFast-VF32VF32

VinFast-VF33VF33


The cars being on sale are powered by conventional engines or electric.
Electric scooters and electric buses will be offered to European customers as well.
 
j20blackdragon

j20blackdragon

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 11, 2011
2,086
3
6,149
Country
United States
Location
United States
Viet said:
Customers in Europe
Click to expand...
Car sales in Europe suffer worst fall ever in pandemic year
www.dw.com

Car sales in Europe suffer worst fall ever in pandemic year | DW | 19.01.2021

Coronavirus lockdowns and other restrictions in 2020 "had an unprecedented impact on car sales across Europe," according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. Sales were down by nearly a quarter.
www.dw.com www.dw.com

Western Europe 2020 Auto Sales Plummeted To 1985 Levels.
www.forbes.com

Western Europe 2020 Auto Sales Plummeted To 1985 Levels.

The size of the European auto market shrank 24.5 percent compared to 2019, with very few standout successes.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

In other news, some Chinese cars?


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom