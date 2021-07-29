VinFast installs more than 8,100 charging ports for electric cars and motorbikes in 60 provinces and cities

VinFast lắp đặt hơn 8.100 cổng sạc ô tô, xe máy điện tại 60 tỉnh, thành Chỉ sau chưa đầy 6 tháng triển khai, VinFast đã hoàn thiện việc lắp đặt hơn 8.100 cổng sạc cho ô tô và xe máy điện tại 60 tỉnh, thành.

After less than 6 months of implementation, VinFast has completed the installation of more than 8,100 charging ports for electric cars and motorbikes in 60 provinces and cities.It is expected that by the end of this year, VinFast will complete phase 1 with more than 40,000 charging ports at more than 2,000 locations across the country, ready to meet the needs of customers.Currently, there are only 3 provinces of Ha Giang, Binh Thuan and Gia Lai that have not been deployed, but VinFast Site is available and construction will begin in the near future. In addition, VinFast also said that it has signed cooperation contracts with nearly 700 other locations.It is expected that by the end of 2021, the Vietnamese car company will have completed phase 1 with more than 2,000 charging stations and a total of more than 40,000 charging ports nationwide.VinFast electric car charging stations will be installed in apartment buildings. , parking lots in residential areas, commercial centers, gas stations, offices, schools, accommodation points, rest stops on highways, national highways..., helping car owners to be convenient in transportation. vehicle recharging.VinFast charging station at Hanoi University of Transport.According to information from VinFast, electric car charging stations are being deployed using Autocharge technology according to international standards ISO-15118, providing an easy and simple charging experience and convenient and secure payment methods. for customers. The charging ports are all European standard CCS2 with DC port and Type 2 with AC port. Currently, VinFast is installing 3 different types of charging posts at electric car charging stations nationwide, including DC60kW, DC30kW and AC11kW.With all VinFast charging posts manufactured according to European standards, safe and automatically operated through a smart application, users can accurately monitor the charging time, the amount of charging power and from there. Pay the correct amount of electricity.The actual implementation of VinFast shows that the installation of additional charging posts for electric cars in parking lots not only does not change the capacity of the parking lot, but also creates a modern and attractive image. keeping up with the trend, meeting the development needs of the future.VinFast electric car charging area at Dau Giay stop (Dong Nai).Mr. Tuan Phong (Bao Loc, Lam Dong) said: "I happened to see VinFast's electric vehicle charging station when I arrived at Dau Giay stop station, I was really impressed with the rapid development speed and determination, vision and vision. VinFast's view. I am also proud that the ecosystem for electric cars in Vietnam is built and developed by a Vietnamese car company, not a foreign car company”.According to Mr. Phong's calculations, the distance from Bao Loc to Ho Chi Minh City is about 200km long, if you go by electric car VF e34, just fully charging the battery is enough for the whole journey. However, charging stations along the way like this will help users feel more secure on the journey and be ready to face arising situations such as traffic jams or changing routes. In particular, it is very reasonable for VinFast to install DC60kW fast charging poles at rest stops along the way along Mr. Phong, because it helps to shorten the charging time, in line with the needs of passengers for quick stops.VinFast electric car charging stations at Nuoc Mat Bus Station (Yen Bai).As a person who has deposited 10 million VND for the VF e34 electric car, and is considering paying another 40 million VND to enjoy a 100% discount on registration fee from VinFast when receiving the car, Khang (in Yen Bai) said. : “My biggest concern before dropping more money to be sure to receive the car at the end of the year is the problem of charging the car battery. In addition to chargers for charging at home, charging stations on the road to serve the needs arising on the move are also essential.Witnessing the first green electric car charging posts erected by VinFast at Nuoc Mat Bus Station (Yen Bai City), Mr. Khang said he felt much more secure and would definitely deposit another 40 million VND. to receive the car by the end of this year. He shared: “I buy a car not only to go around in the city, but to go to the district and to other provinces. Now that I have seen the charging station in Yen Bai with my own eyes, I will see an electric car charging station when I go to any province, so there is no reason for me not to buy the VF e34. A C-sized SUV with many smart technologies and priced at just over 500 million is a better choice."With synchronous deployment in 63 provinces and cities across the country, VinFast will create the largest electric vehicle charging station ecosystem in Vietnam, meeting the needs of users across the country. It is expected that the first VF e34 electric cars will be handed over to customers in November 2021. At that time, with a network of more than 2,000 charging stations spread across the country, Vietnamese users can safely use electric vehicles anywhere.