VinFast eyes 2,000 electric charging stations

Automaker VinFast plans to have over 2,000 charging stations set up nationwide this year to expand its electric vehicle ecosystem.
An artist's impression of a charging station operated by automaker VinFast. Photo courtesy of VinFast.
The subsidiary of Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate, Vingroup, is looking to partner with other businesses to install these stations in apartment buildings, offices, malls, supermarkets, and other locations.
It said in a statement that these stations will have over 40,000 charging ports for cars and bikes. The company installed the first of those last month at a mall at Vinhomes Ocean Park in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District.
Also last month, VinFast announced three electric self-driving SUVs would hit the market this year.
The company has acquired licenses to test autonomous vehicles in California, the U.S., which is earmarked to be its first global market.
VinFast sold 31,500 cars in Vietnam last year. Since entering the auto industry three years ago the company now has a plant in the northern province of Hai Phong and R&D centers in Australia, Germany and the U.S.
