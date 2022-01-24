What's new

Vinfast builds Giga factory: 2,000 ha

Google translated

If it is similar to the previous reference proposal, the VinFast Vung Ang - Ha Tinh complex project area has a scale of 2,000ha in Vung Ang Economic Zone. In which, the mainland has an area of 1,500 ha and the remaining 500 ha is sea surface.
On this area, Vingroup plans to build an automobile factory, a chain of factories producing auxiliary components for the auto industry and high-tech audio-visual equipment, and a seaport.
With the seaport part, the company wants to build a general seaport and a logistics area to serve shipping for the factory, and at the same time build a tourist area, a coastal hotel to serve the people, staff and employees. Experts...



The project is in the first stages of construction.
As expected, phase 1 will be done within 2 years since the construction permit is issued and phase 2 will be done after 3 to 5 years after phase 1 is put into operation.
m.autopro.com.vn

Cận cảnh nhà máy VinFast Vũng Áng - Hà Tĩnh: Đại công trường 2.000ha đã bắt đầu khởi công

Nhà máy tại Vũng Áng - Hà Tĩnh là tham vọng tiếp theo của VinFast sau nhà máy quy mô đầu tiên tại thành phố Hải Phòng.
