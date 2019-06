China, being a socialist republic, is more lenient toward local customs. Nationalist and capitalist republics are less tolerant. Take the US eradication of native American culture and identity for example.



They put them in reservations. They forced them to cut long hair. They forced ideological education on them. Plus, they inflicted them with drug and gamble addictions to entire erase their historical identity at the DNA level. In their movies, they constantly depicted Native Americans as savages and brutes, creating a global image of them. Now nobody cares about their plight.

