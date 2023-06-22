What's new

"Village Premier league" goes wildly viral across the Chinese social media, Summer fun of the deep mountain ethnic villagers in Guizhou

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,332
-57
99,324
Country
China
Location
China

"Village Premier league" goes wildly viral across the Chinese social media, Summer fun of the deep mountain ethnic villagers in Guizhou, the event had hit over 300 million views so far from different social media channels and gets tens of million likes and comments.

Guizhou province for decades being widely known as the "poorest province" in China, and deep mountain ethnic minorities villages were known as "poorest villages" in Guizhou.

Guizhou was also the last province where absolute poverty was eliminated in China. Now all the villages in Guizhou mountains are being being connected with super highways and every household has private cars, and nearby villages organized "Cun chao" ( village premier league) , teams from different nearby villages play against each other, the matches take place in different villages and tons of villager fans drive to cheer for their teams taking advantage of the top quality inter village road system.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
CNN goes to a poorest ethnic Dong village buried in big mountains to try to dig dirt about China and made up one
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The Transformation of this Chinese Village is Incredible, Poverty alleviation for deep mountain ethnic minorities
Replies
0
Views
138
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
jhungary
Hong Kong police question villagers in hunt for evidence as search for Abby Choi’s missing body parts draws blank
2
Replies
15
Views
890
Song Hong
Song Hong
beijingwalker
Henan vs Xinijiang: Outcry on the Chinese social media, "the same exam, but different fate." Blatant regional discrimination in Gaokao
2
Replies
15
Views
573
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Viral Video Claiming Rain of Worms in China on Indian Social Media Actually Shows Poplar Tree Catkins
Replies
14
Views
699
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom