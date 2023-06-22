"Village Premier league" goes wildly viral across the Chinese social media, Summer fun of the deep mountain ethnic villagers in Guizhou, the event had hit over 300 million views so far from different social media channels and gets tens of million likes and comments.Guizhou province for decades being widely known as the "poorest province" in China, and deep mountain ethnic minorities villages were known as "poorest villages" in Guizhou.Guizhou was also the last province where absolute poverty was eliminated in China. Now all the villages in Guizhou mountains are being being connected with super highways and every household has private cars, and nearby villages organized "Cun chao" ( village premier league) , teams from different nearby villages play against each other, the matches take place in different villages and tons of villager fans drive to cheer for their teams taking advantage of the top quality inter village road system.