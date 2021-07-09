Village owned enterprises in Indonesia



BUMDes together with MSMEs, ultra micro, and cooperatives contribute 61% to GDP





Senin, 20 Desember 2021 / 17:07 WIBKONTAN.CO.ID - JAKARTA. The status of a legal entity is considered to emphasize the important role of Village-Owned Enterprises (BUMDes) as an instrument for village revival in Indonesia.The Ministry of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Kemendes PDTT) will also continue to improve management, increase capital, and complete the transformation process of the former PNPM Mandiri Rural UPK, into BUM Desa Bersama.“BUMDes is an instrument for village revival. With the status of a legal entity, BUM Desa will have the potential to become Indonesia's economic strength in the future," said PDTT Mendes Abdul Halim Iskandar, on the sidelines of the launching of the Village Owned Enterprise Legal Entity Certificate and the 2021 National Coordination Meeting of Village-Owned Enterprises, in Jakarta, Monday. (20/12).He said that currently BUMDes together with MSMEs, ultra-micro, and cooperatives contributed to 61% of the total national gross domestic product (GDP). With these facts, Halim considered, BUMDes played a very important role for the revival of the national economy, especially after the recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic."The enactment of the Job Creation Law which gives the status of a legal entity to BUM Desa further strengthens BUM Desa as an economic entity that has the same position as other economic entities so that the opportunities for development will be equally large," he said.Read also: Jokowi says village funds have reached Rp 400 trillion since 2015Halim also revealed that the BUMDes revitalization process was being carried out by the Kemendes PDTT. Through the Regulation of the Minister of Villages PDTT Number 3/2021, registration is opened for BUMDes to become a legal entity.In addition, data collection on the type of business, turnover, asset value and objective conditions of BUM Desa was carried out through the Village Information System (SID). This data collection is to ensure that BUMDes are economically healthy.“Currently there are 5,170 of 26,903 BUM Desa, and 80 of 1,665 BUM Desa Bersama have filed as legal entities. Today, it is a milestone, the launch of legal entity certificates for 1,604 BUM Desa and 23 BUM Desa Bersama," he said.Halim revealed that the valuation value of BUM Desa in Indonesia is more than Rp. 20 trillion. As an illustration of the results of the consolidation of the former PNPM Mandiri Rural UPK, into a BUM Desa Bersama alone is worth around Rp 12.4 trillion. Meanwhile, currently there are 57,288 BUM Desa with various conditions throughout Indonesia."People's expectations of BUM Desa as the driving force of the economy are also getting higher. The proof is that during this pandemic the establishment of BUM Desa is still ongoing. During 2020-2021 alone, 6,197 BUM Desa were established," he said.On this occasion, Halim also reported on the establishment of sustainable integrated villages as a follow-up to President Joko Widodo's instructions for villages to contribute in creating food security. In addition, it was also reported the use of village funds and village fund contributions in fighting extreme poverty as well as social safety nets during the Covid-19 pandemic.