Village Funds Increase Infrastructure and Village Status in Indonesia

Village Funds Increase Infrastructure and Village Status Maumere, 28/01/2019 - Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati at the Village Fund Management Policy Dissemination in Maumere, Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Friday (01/25) stated that within the first four years (2015-2018), the implementation of the Village Fund has benefited the...

1/28/2019 2:11:15 PMMaumere, 28/01/2019 - Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati at the Village Fund Management Policy Dissemination in Maumere, Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Friday (01/25) stated that within the first four years (2015-2018), the implementation of the Village Fund has benefited the community, especially in the infrastructure sector.The infrastructure that was built included 191.6 thousand kms of village roads; 1,140.4 kms of village bridges; 9 thousand village markets; 4,175 village embung units; 24.8 thousand posyandu (Community Health Center); 959,6 thousand clean water facilities; 240,6 thousand MCK units (a place for bathing and washing as well as serving as a lavatory/toilet); 9,692 polindes (Village Health Posts), 50,9 thousand PAUD; and 29.5 million drainage units.There are several important changes to the allocation of transfers to the regions and Village Funds in 2019, some of them are: (i) Allocation of General Allocation Fund (DAU) is final in nature so that it guarantees the region in terms of certainty of funding sources for the Local Government Budget (APBD); (ii) A minimum of 25% of the General Transfer Fund (DTU) is still used for infrastructure spending as an effort to build infrastructure to remote areas so that connectivity and unity can emerge simultaneously; (iii) Expansion of the use of Revenue Sharing Funds (DBH), especially excise on tobacco products to support the national health insurance program and the Reforestation Fund DBH for the prevention of forest fires beginning in 2018; (iv) Physical Special Allocation Funds (DAK) allocation based on regional proposals and output targets / targets to be achieved by better reflecting affirmations for disadvantaged regions, borders, islands, and transmigration; (v) Allocation of Non-physical Special Allocation Funds is more directed at reducing the burden on the public on access to public services. To improve the performance quality of all Non-Physical DAK fields, the allocation and distribution of funds is based on performance.In addition, there are additional types of Non-Physical DAK namely Equality Operational Assistance (BOP), Museum BOP and Cultural Park, Tourism Services Fund, and Waste Processing Services Fee Fund (vi) for regions that are performing well in improving public basic services and improving welfare the community will be given an award in the form of a Regional Incentive Fund (DID)."So, now we have special allocation funds that are non-physical in nature. So, we want the regions to compete to achieve achievements and then we provide additional incentives outside the General Allocation Fund, DAK, DBH and Village Funds," explained the Minister of Finance.In terms of outcomes, the implementation of the Village Fund has also contributed to the reduction of poverty and inequality in rural areas. This can be seen from, among others, the decline in the rural Gini ratio, from 0.34 in 2014 to 0.32 in 2018, and the declining number of rural poor from 17.8 million (14.2%) in 2015 to 15,8 million people (13.2%) in 2018.In addition, the Village Fund has also succeeded in increasing the status of 6,518 disadvantaged villages to developing villages and increasing the status of 2,665 developing villages to become independent villages.Minister of Finance said that for regional transfers and Village Funds in these four districts, in 2019 the increase varies; (i) Sikka Regency increased by 10%, namely Rp1,087 trillion (88% of the APBD); (ii) Lembata Regency increased by 11% to Rp832 billion (89% of the APBD); (iii) Ende Regency increased by 9%, namely Rp1.15 trillion (90% of the APBD); and (iv) East Flores Regency rose 2%, which was Rp1.014 trillion (90% of the APBD)."Village funds in Sikka have increased by an average of 14% in the last three years, the last in 2019 reaching Rp151.3 billion. Likewise for Ende District (13%), Lembata District (9%), and East Flores District (12%) also experienced an increase, and the last year in 2019 amounted to Rp198.3 billion, Rp131.8 billion and Rp173.6 billion," she concluded. (ip/ind/nr)