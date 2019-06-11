What's new

Village Funds Increase Infrastructure and Village Status in Indonesia

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,657
19
12,949
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

1/28/2019 2:11:15 PM

1604507613986.png


Maumere, 28/01/2019 - Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati at the Village Fund Management Policy Dissemination in Maumere, Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Friday (01/25) stated that within the first four years (2015-2018), the implementation of the Village Fund has benefited the community, especially in the infrastructure sector.

The infrastructure that was built included 191.6 thousand kms of village roads; 1,140.4 kms of village bridges; 9 thousand village markets; 4,175 village embung units; 24.8 thousand posyandu (Community Health Center); 959,6 thousand clean water facilities; 240,6 thousand MCK units (a place for bathing and washing as well as serving as a lavatory/toilet); 9,692 polindes (Village Health Posts), 50,9 thousand PAUD; and 29.5 million drainage units.

There are several important changes to the allocation of transfers to the regions and Village Funds in 2019, some of them are: (i) Allocation of General Allocation Fund (DAU) is final in nature so that it guarantees the region in terms of certainty of funding sources for the Local Government Budget (APBD); (ii) A minimum of 25% of the General Transfer Fund (DTU) is still used for infrastructure spending as an effort to build infrastructure to remote areas so that connectivity and unity can emerge simultaneously; (iii) Expansion of the use of Revenue Sharing Funds (DBH), especially excise on tobacco products to support the national health insurance program and the Reforestation Fund DBH for the prevention of forest fires beginning in 2018; (iv) Physical Special Allocation Funds (DAK) allocation based on regional proposals and output targets / targets to be achieved by better reflecting affirmations for disadvantaged regions, borders, islands, and transmigration; (v) Allocation of Non-physical Special Allocation Funds is more directed at reducing the burden on the public on access to public services. To improve the performance quality of all Non-Physical DAK fields, the allocation and distribution of funds is based on performance.

In addition, there are additional types of Non-Physical DAK namely Equality Operational Assistance (BOP), Museum BOP and Cultural Park, Tourism Services Fund, and Waste Processing Services Fee Fund (vi) for regions that are performing well in improving public basic services and improving welfare the community will be given an award in the form of a Regional Incentive Fund (DID).

"So, now we have special allocation funds that are non-physical in nature. So, we want the regions to compete to achieve achievements and then we provide additional incentives outside the General Allocation Fund, DAK, DBH and Village Funds," explained the Minister of Finance.

In terms of outcomes, the implementation of the Village Fund has also contributed to the reduction of poverty and inequality in rural areas. This can be seen from, among others, the decline in the rural Gini ratio, from 0.34 in 2014 to 0.32 in 2018, and the declining number of rural poor from 17.8 million (14.2%) in 2015 to 15,8 million people (13.2%) in 2018.

In addition, the Village Fund has also succeeded in increasing the status of 6,518 disadvantaged villages to developing villages and increasing the status of 2,665 developing villages to become independent villages.

Minister of Finance said that for regional transfers and Village Funds in these four districts, in 2019 the increase varies; (i) Sikka Regency increased by 10%, namely Rp1,087 trillion (88% of the APBD); (ii) Lembata Regency increased by 11% to Rp832 billion (89% of the APBD); (iii) Ende Regency increased by 9%, namely Rp1.15 trillion (90% of the APBD); and (iv) East Flores Regency rose 2%, which was Rp1.014 trillion (90% of the APBD).

"Village funds in Sikka have increased by an average of 14% in the last three years, the last in 2019 reaching Rp151.3 billion. Likewise for Ende District (13%), Lembata District (9%), and East Flores District (12%) also experienced an increase, and the last year in 2019 amounted to Rp198.3 billion, Rp131.8 billion and Rp173.6 billion," she concluded. (ip/ind/nr)

www.kemenkeu.go.id

Village Funds Increase Infrastructure and Village Status

Maumere, 28/01/2019 - Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati at the Village Fund Management Policy Dissemination in Maumere, Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Friday (01/25) stated that within the first four years (2015-2018), the implementation of the Village Fund has benefited the...
www.kemenkeu.go.id www.kemenkeu.go.id
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,657
19
12,949
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
I will try to use this thread to show some development going on in Indonesian village whether it will be related to lifestyle, productivity, or others

Indonesian farmers start to use machinery to improve productivity

 
Last edited:
313ghazi

313ghazi

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
7,708
35
14,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The more you post about Indonesia the more I think we should be copying you guys.

The most vulnerable people in Pakistan live in villages, a village support fund would certainly improve thier lives and bring up the quality of life of the poorest people.

I always had a similar idea of setting up micro infrastructure to support villages.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,657
19
12,949
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Govt to develop 787 villages in NTB ahead of Mandalika MotoGP

News Desk
The Jakarta Post
Jakarta / Thu, November 5, 2020 / 07:57 am



Villages, Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration Minister Abdul Halim Iskandar will oversee the development of tourist destinations in four regencies of West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) in anticipation of the MotoGP motorcycle race in Mandalika, Lombok, next year.

The project, for which Rp 9.4 billion (US$642,239) has been allocated, will also entail the development of 787 villages in the four regencies, Abdul said. “The regencies due for development are situated within the Mandalika Priority Tourism Zone,” Abdul said during an online meeting on MotoGP preparations on Tuesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He said his office was focusing on how local communities, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), could benefit from the racing event. Possible strategies, he said, could include promoting tourist homestays or bolstering digital marketing that exhibited the beauty of the local culture. “The ministry is also pushing for the marketing of outstanding local products through BUMDs [village-owned businesses] at MotoGP, hotels and other tourist destinations,” Abdul said.

In February, the organizers of the 2021 Indonesia MotoGP estimated that the event could earn the country US$15 million from ticket sales and tourism revenue. Despite the general enthusiasm for MotoGP’s projected boost to local tourism, however, the event has raised concerns over a land dispute involving several West Nusa Tenggara residents who have objected to the construction of a racing circuit.

Last month, the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) asked the Indonesian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) to temporarily halt the construction of the circuit after the commission’s representatives visited the site and met with locals. Komnas HAM commissioner Beka Ulung Hapsara said the commission had received reports of land disputes from 15 landowners. (rfa)

www.thejakartapost.com

Govt to develop 787 villages in NTB ahead of Mandalika MotoGP

Villages, Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration Minister Abdul Halim Iskandar will oversee the development of tourist destinations in four regencies of West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) in anticipation of the MotoGP motorcycle race in Mandalika, Lombok, next year.
www.thejakartapost.com www.thejakartapost.com
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
8,657
19
12,949
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesian businessman cooperate with farmer to make their paddy field as a place for recreation. The location is in Central Java, near Borobudur temple, top Indonesian tourist destination. They try to bring tourist who visit Borobudur temple to stay longer and visit their place

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Sine Nomine
When Coal Comes to Paradise
Replies
4
Views
390
lcloo
lcloo
SBUS-CXK
US Has Killed More Than 20 Million People in 37 “Victim Nations” Since World War II
Replies
3
Views
433
khail007
K
Major d1
Geo Politics of Bangladesh and Neighbourhood.
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
3K
Zabaniyah
Zabaniyah
Windjammer
Without consent: how drugs companies exploit Indian 'guinea pigs'
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
4K
drunken-monke
drunken-monke
MBI Munshi
The world's new superpower
Replies
12
Views
2K
mDumb
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top