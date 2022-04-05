Viktor Orban’s landslide re-election paves way for even closer Hungary-China ties

In congratulatory call to his Hungarian counterpart, Chinese foreign minister stresses the importance of the nations’ relationship

‘Given the tense relationship between China and the EU, China needs Hungary more than ever before,’ notes an analyst in Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters in Budapest on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Campaign leaflets for Hungarian opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay are wrapped around beer cans at an election night party in Budapest on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks at election night event at his party headquarters in Belgrade on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg