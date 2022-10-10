Vigil for UW grad allegedly killed by husband in Pakistan
Sara Inam was 37 and had been married to her husband for just four months before her death
WATERLOO — Friends and family are holding a vigil later this month for a University of Waterloo graduate who allegedly died at the hands of her husband.
On Sept. 23, 37-year-old Sarah Inam was allegedly killed by her husband of four months in the couple’s suburban home in Pakistan, the Associated Press reported. The couple had reportedly had a dispute over a family issue.
Inam’s husband, Shahnawaz Amir, was arrested and confessed to police that he repeatedly hit Inam with a dumbbell before trying to hide her body in a bathtub.
She then worked in public policy and economic development.
“Kind, gentle, beautiful Sarah touched the hearts and enriched lives of everyone who met her, before she was taken away by the person who was supposed to love and cherish her the most,” read a tribute in an entry about the vigil on the university’s website.
“We cherish memories of you Sarah and will fight for the justice you deserve.”
Amir is the son of Ayaz Amir, a prominent columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan. Ayaz was also arrested for alleged involvement in Inam’s death, and appeared in court on Sept. 25 in Islamabad, according to The Associated Press.
Inam earned two degrees in economics from the University of Waterloo: an undergraduate degree in 2005 and a master’s in 2007.
Spellings for Inam’s name varied: the University of Waterloo and other news publications spelled her first name with an “h,” while The Associated Press spelled it without.
University of Waterloo president Vivek Goel tweeted on Sept. 26 that he was “deeply saddened” by Inam’s death.
“The continued prevalence of gender-based violence here in Canada and around the world weighs heavily on us all,” Goel wrote.
The vigil will be held in the arts quad of University of Waterloo on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
To register for the vigil, go to uwaterloo.ca/arts/vigil-memory-sarah-inam-registration.