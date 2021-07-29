Viettel operates COVID-19 vaccination management platform

The military-run telecom provider Viettel has put into operation a COVID-19 vaccination management platform capable of updating 5 million shots per day.VNA 30/07/2021 10:17 GMT+7Illustrative image (Photo: Viettel)Hanoi (VNA) – The military-run telecom provider Viettel has put into operation a COVID-19 vaccination management platform capable of updating 5 million shots per day.The platform, launched earlier this month, also links with nearly 7,500 cameras in quarantine facilities in cities and provinces nationwide.The group also deployed mobile vehicles to 28 temporary hospitals, 68 others treating COVID-19 patients and 200 concentrated quarantine facilities. Earlier, it launched remote health check-up and treatment system Telehealth, Vietnam Health Declaration app, national communicable disease supervision system and the national drug supply system.Regarding its business results, Viettel reported on July 29 that it earned 128.6 trillion VND (5.59 billion USD) in revenue in the first half of this year, up 6.8 percent annually.Its before-tax profit reached 19.9 trillion VND, up 3.1 percent year-on-year.Due to the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, 95 percent of its points-of-sale in Ho Chi Minh City and 80 percent in Hanoi shut down or suspended operations.To fulfill business targets, Viettel continued stepping up digital transformation in governance and fully using technological advances to care for customers via online platforms.It also remained a key unit in building e-Government and smart urban areas, improving cyber security and creating digital society. It upgraded data infrastructure and began to build a new data centre in the southern province of Binh Duong.The group expanded study on artificial intelligence in health care, remote sensing and industry. It also piloted “micro 5G” station to commercialise 5G network later this year.