What's new

Vietnam's Vingroup plans $1.5bn bond ahead of EV push in U.S.

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,230
0
17,832
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Conglomerate also debuts Vietnam's first EV battery plant

VinFast displays vehicles in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where it began selling cars in 2019. It plans to enter the electric car markets in North America and Europe. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff
writerDecember 23, 2021 16:18 JST

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vingroup aims to raise $1.5 billion through bonds as Vietnam's biggest private company bolsters its electric vehicle business with a new battery plant and a debut at a major U.S. tech conference.

The five-year dollar-denominated bonds will help finance VinFast, the auto unit that Vingroup hopes to list in the U.S. and in which it has already invested $5 billion. Vingroup will issue the international bonds in the first quarter of next year, the group said in a filing on Tuesday with the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange.

VinFast plans to premiere three EV models next month at the CES electronics show in Las Vegas, as part of its bid to gain a foothold in the U.S. and European car markets. It also broke ground on Vietnam's first EV battery factory at a ceremony attended by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in northern Ha Tinh Province, according to a Dec. 12 statement.

The plant will "provide high-quality products at reasonable prices and drive the movement of the global smart EV revolution," Vingroup Vice Chairwoman Thai Thi Thanh Hai said in the statement.

Vingroup, a major player in real estate, is a relative newcomer to the car industry, having only begun making gasoline-fueled vehicles in June 2019. The company said in late 2019 it would shed its retail operations, and announced in May this year that it would exit its smartphone and TV businesses as it focuses more squarely on its auto ambitions.

asia.nikkei.com

Vietnam's Vingroup plans $1.5bn bond ahead of EV push in U.S.

Conglomerate also debuts Vietnam's first EV battery plant
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
lcloo

lcloo

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 28, 2010
3,744
14
9,345
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
Purchasing technology and re-badging someone else product save R&D time, but the seller will never sell their latest technology. Re-badge products usually will not sell in big volume.

Nationalism will push the initial sales volume in domestic market in limited volume. It is different in international market where car critics will test and compare all brands of car and rank them accordingly.

If Vinfast sell their cars below the prices in their domestic market, manufacturers in other countries can file for anti-dumping complaints. Therefore Vinfast will not enjoy price advantage due to their economy of scales in productions, in big contrast with Koreans and Japanese car makers.

The big question will be what is the ROI, and the health of their balance sheet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom