Vietnam's Vingroup plans $1.5bn bond ahead of EV push in U.S.

Purchasing technology and re-badging someone else product save R&D time, but the seller will never sell their latest technology. Re-badge products usually will not sell in big volume.



Nationalism will push the initial sales volume in domestic market in limited volume. It is different in international market where car critics will test and compare all brands of car and rank them accordingly.



If Vinfast sell their cars below the prices in their domestic market, manufacturers in other countries can file for anti-dumping complaints. Therefore Vinfast will not enjoy price advantage due to their economy of scales in productions, in big contrast with Koreans and Japanese car makers.



The big question will be what is the ROI, and the health of their balance sheet.