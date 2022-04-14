Vingroup arm also announces battery subscription service and issues NFTs
Vingroup's VinFast could have the first major stock listing in the U.S. for a Vietnamese company. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerApril 14, 2022 15:06 JST
HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast drivers will be able to charge their electric vehicles on a U.S. network created by Volkswagen, Vietnam's only fully fledged automaker said while announcing prices for its battery subscription service and a foray into the crypto sector.
Vietnam's VinFast plugs into VW's EV-charging network in U.S.
Vingroup arm also announces battery subscription service and issues NFTs
asia.nikkei.com