Vietnam's VinFast Investing Up To $6.5 Billion in U.S. EV Production

Paul A. Eisenstein
Contributor
Published: Mar 30, 2022
VinFast Haiphong Factory
Workers build VinFast crossovers on the existing assembly line in the port city of Haiphong in Vietnam, about 500 miles west of Hong Kong. Though well-positioned for global shipping, the automaker hopes to build a large number of cars at its new facility in the U.S., which will greatly speed distribution and lower costs. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced plans Tuesday plans to set up an EV manufacturing complex in North Carolina set to go into operation by 2024. The facility eventually will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 battery-electric vehicles annually, with VinFast planning to start off with two large SUVs that were unveiled at CES in January.

The assembly plant itself will cost about $2 billion, company officials announced, though additional operations, including a battery facility, should bring the total cost to $6.5 billion. As many as 13,000 jobs will be created, but it will also give the fledgling manufacturer a big advantage in bringing cars to the U.S. market.

VinFast VF8 and VF9
The midsize VinFast VF8 and large VF9 SUVs were introduced to Americans at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, though at that time the automaker hadn’t finalized the names. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty

VinFast VF8 at LAAS 2021
Smaller models will still be made in Vietnam, but VinFast expects the Honda Passport-sized VF8 will be mass appeal in the U.S., which makes producing it here a natural choice. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty

www.forbes.com

Vietnam’s VinFast Investing Up To $6.5 Billion in U.S. EV Production

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced Tuesday plans to set up an EV manufacturing complex in North Carolina set to go into operation by 2024.
www.forbes.com
 

