Paul A. Eisenstein
Contributor
Published: Mar 30, 2022
Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced plans Tuesday plans to set up an EV manufacturing complex in North Carolina set to go into operation by 2024. The facility eventually will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 battery-electric vehicles annually, with VinFast planning to start off with two large SUVs that were unveiled at CES in January.
The assembly plant itself will cost about $2 billion, company officials announced, though additional operations, including a battery facility, should bring the total cost to $6.5 billion. As many as 13,000 jobs will be created, but it will also give the fledgling manufacturer a big advantage in bringing cars to the U.S. market.
Vietnam’s VinFast Investing Up To $6.5 Billion in U.S. EV Production
Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced Tuesday plans to set up an EV manufacturing complex in North Carolina set to go into operation by 2024.
www.forbes.com