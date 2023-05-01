What's new

Vietnam's VinFast gets fresh funds' pledge of US$2.5bil to accelerate growth

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,575
0
20,341
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany


2048454.jpg

HANOI, April 29 (Bernama-VNA): VinFast, an electric vehicle maker of the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, said it had got a fresh round of funding pledges worth US$2.5 billion serving its future development.


Of the infusion, US$1 billion will be provided as a grant from its founder Pham Nhat Vuong within the next year, Vietnam news agency reported the company said in a statement.


Its parent Vingroup will provide a grant of US$500 million and a US$1 billion loan with maturity of up to five years, it added.


Established in 2017, VinFast owns a automotive manufacturing complex that boasts up to 90 per cent automation in the northern port city of Hai Phong. So far, it has launched 6 electric car models, 1 model of electric bus, and 9 models of electric motorbike.


With its second batch of automobiles exported to the US and Canada in April, the company is expecting its cars to be present in France, Germany and the Netherlands this year.

www.thestar.com.my

Vietnam's VinFast gets fresh funds' pledge of US$2.5bil to accelerate growth

VinFast, an electric vehicle maker of the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, said it had got a fresh round of funding pledges worth US$2.5 billion serving its future development.
www.thestar.com.my www.thestar.com.my
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Viet
VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules
Replies
0
Views
171
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam's VinFast debuts budget EV as Chinese rivals jump in
Replies
0
Views
97
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast rolls out long-awaited electric SUVs, eyes overseas deliveries
Replies
3
Views
230
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam EV maker VinFast gets permit to start construction on U.S. factory
Replies
0
Views
155
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast delivers over 4,000 electric cars in December
Replies
0
Views
226
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom