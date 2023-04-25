What's new

Vietnam's VinFast debuts budget EV as Chinese rivals jump in

Viet

Viet

Country still among world's top motorbike markets as electric cars roll out
https%253A%252F%252Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%252Fimages%252F5%252F4%252F3%252F9%252F45339345-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-1682305389VF%25205%2520Plus_1.jpg

VinFast has unveiled an electric car in the $20,000 range in Vietnam, a motorbike-reliant Southeast Asian country that may see Chinese alternatives with four-figure price tags soon. (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerApril 24, 2023 13:16 JST

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast has debuted its cheapest electric car yet, a $23,000 model for sale in Vietnam, a market where Chinese rivals are streaming in even as motorbikes continue to rule the roads.

The electric-vehicle arm of Vingroup said late on Friday that it is "targeting the broadest range of consumers" with the VF 5 Plus SUV, which goes for about one-third the price of the company's higher-end EVs.

