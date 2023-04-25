Vietnam's VinFast debuts budget EV as Chinese rivals jump in

Country still among world's top motorbike markets as electric cars roll out
VinFast has unveiled an electric car in the $20,000 range in Vietnam, a motorbike-reliant Southeast Asian country that may see Chinese alternatives with four-figure price tags soon. (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerApril 24, 2023 13:16 JST
HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast has debuted its cheapest electric car yet, a $23,000 model for sale in Vietnam, a market where Chinese rivals are streaming in even as motorbikes continue to rule the roads.
The electric-vehicle arm of Vingroup said late on Friday that it is "targeting the broadest range of consumers" with the VF 5 Plus SUV, which goes for about one-third the price of the company's higher-end EVs.
