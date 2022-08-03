Vietnam’s renewable energy sources not fully tapped: Experts

​

According to Vietnam Electricity, 62 projects with a total capacity of 4,170MW, due to slow progress, could not be put into commercial operation on time.Đắk Lắk wind farm in Đắk Lắk Province, in central Việt Nam. Experts think the unresponsive transmission network is wasting billions of kWh of electricity capacity in the country. — Photo courtesy of Trụngnam GroupAugust 3, 2022— The potential of renewable energy sources, especially wind and solar power, is one of the keys to Việt Nam’s energy transformation towards carbon neutrality, but barriers stemming from the unresponsive transmission network and pricing mechanism is wasting the capacity of billions of kWh of electricity, according to experts.According to preliminary surveys and assessments, Việt Nam’s potential of onshore wind power is about 217GW, and offshore wind power is over 160GW. The feature of offshore wind power is long operating hours and high efficiency.International energy organisations calculated the potential of solar power in the country at 434GW, including terrestrial solar power with 309GW, offshore solar power with 77GW and rooftop solar power with 48GW.While Việt Nam is trying to develop solar power, the projects’ development pace is faster than that of transmission infrastructure.As a result, the power industry has temporarily suspended the connection of new projects and reduced the capacity of both projects.