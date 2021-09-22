What's new

Vietnam’s new government chief visits UK

Viet

Viet

First trip abroad goes to the UK for the climate summit. He has the chance to address the summit and meets some VIPs. 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).


PM calls on nations to make commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions hinh anh 1
PM Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the Climate Summit. (Photo: VNA)


PM attends opening ceremony of 26th UN Climate Change Conference hinh anh 1
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets US President Joe Biden at the event. (Photo: VNA)


PM attends opening ceremony of 26th UN Climate Change Conference hinh anh 2
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) at the event. (Photo: VNA)


PM attends opening ceremony of 26th UN Climate Change Conference hinh anh 3
PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre), British PM Boris Johnson (L), and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the event. (Photo: VNA)
 
