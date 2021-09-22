Vietnam’s new government chief visits UK

First trip abroad goes to the UK for the climate summit. He has the chance to address the summit and meets some VIPs. 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).PM Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the Climate Summit. (Photo: VNA)Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets US President Joe Biden at the event. (Photo: VNA)UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) at the event. (Photo: VNA)PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre), British PM Boris Johnson (L), and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the event. (Photo: VNA)