Vietnams NanoDragon satellite launched into outer space

The fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket which carries Vietnam’s NanoDragon and eight other small satellites of Japan, was successfully launched into outer space at 9:55am (Japan time) on November 9.
VNA 09/11/2021 08:56 GMT+7
The fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket which carries Vietnam’s NanoDragon and eight other small satellites of Japan was successfully launched into outer space. (Photo: JAXA)

