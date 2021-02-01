What's new

Vietnam's industrial production surges 22.2 pct in January

HANOI, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam's national index of industrial production advanced 22.2 percent year on year in January, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Tuesday.

The processing and manufacturing sector, the main driver of the surge, went up 27.2 percent, contributing 21.6 percentage points to the overall growth. The electricity production and distribution sector expanded 16.3 percent, and water supply and waste management was up 8.4 percent, according to the office.

The COVID-19 epidemic being under control in January, when there were more working days compared to the same period last year, bolstered the recovery of industrial production, especially the processing and manufacturing sector, the office said.

In the first month of 2021, the production of television sets witnessed the largest output increase year on year at 106.2 percent, followed by phone accessories (71.5 percent), rolled steel (63.4 percent) and automobiles (38.2 percent).

In the same period, the output of petroleum and oil went down by 52.4 percent, while that of crude oil down 12.5 percent and liquefied petroleum gas down 0.1 percent.

As of Jan. 1, the total number of employees in the industrial sector declined by 1.4 percent on-year. Employment in both mining businesses and processing and manufacturing firms dropped 1.4 percent, said the office.
 
So that's almost zero growth in nature.

The Chinese new year (or lunar new year, which is also celebrated by Vietnam) 2020 was on Jan. 24; but the 2021 new year is on Feb 11th; i.e. the actual working days in Jan 2021 is 25% more than Jan 2020. Considering this, 22.2 pct growth means the industrial activities have almost no actual growth.
 
