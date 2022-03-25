What's new

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to expand capacity to become largest local HRC mill

According to the statement, the project with a total outlay of VND 85 trillion ($3.72 billion) and an annual capacity of 5.6 million mt of HRC is considered to be the company’s most significant expansion program. With the project, the company aims to become the largest HRC producer in Vietnam. The project is expected to create 8,000 new jobs.

