I really admire Vietnam. Just before the end of the month, he announced the economic growth rate in the first half of 2019 and the second quarter (initial value). In the first half of the year, Vietnam’s GDP grew by 6.76, and the actual growth in the second quarter was 6.71%. The actual increase was 6.79%.Economic growth of various industries in Vietnam in the first half of the yearAccording to reports, due to the decline of the international economy, the growth rate of most economies is lower than that of the same period of last year, the international trade environment is weak and other factors, the Vietnamese economy faces many difficulties and challenges, and the growth rate of many industries is also slightly shorter than the same period last year. lowAgriculture: Due to the complex weather affecting crop yields and production, the agricultural sector is facing difficulties, swine flu has spread widely in Africa, and 10% of total pigs have been eliminated. Therefore, in the first six months of 2019, the value added of the Vietnamese agricultural sector increased by only 1.3%, much lower than the increase of 3.07 percentage points in the first six months of 2018.Industrial production and construction: In the industrial and construction industry, the first six months of 2019 maintained a fairly good growth rate of 9.13% (up 9% in the first quarter and 9.24% in the second quarter), an overall increase in the economy. The value of the growth rate contributed 3.06 percentage points.Among them, the processing industry continues to be a major contributor to economic growth. The growth rate in the first six months of this year reached 11.18%, but it was lower than the increase in the same period of 2018. In addition, the construction industry in Vietnam increased by 7.85% in the first half of the year, contributing 0.48 percentage points.Commercial activities: In the first six months of this year, there were nearly 67,000 newly registered companies with a registered capital of 860.2 trillion VND. If the company includes additional registered capital for companies that change capital, the total registered capital for the first six months of 2019 is 2170.5 trillion VND. The number of registered companies increased by 3.8% and the number increased by 32.5%.Service activities: The service industry growth rate in the first six months of 2019 was 6.69%, which was lower than the 6.89% in 2017 and the first six months of 2018. Among them, wholesale and retail sales increased by 8.09%, financial, banking and insurance business increased by 7.9%, accommodation and catering services increased by 6.48%, real estate business increased by 4.43%, transportation and warehousing industry increased by 7.89%......Labor and employment: There are many positive signs of labor and employment in the first six months of 2019. Compared with the same period of last year, the number of employed people has increased, and the labor structure has undergone a positive change. The proportion of agriculture, forestry and fishery labor has fallen sharply, and the proportion of the industrial sector has increased.The overall unemployment rate for the first six months was 1.99% (2.00% in the first quarter and 1.98% in the second quarter), of which 2.95% in urban areas and 1.51% in rural areas.