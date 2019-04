You sure that this is too low?



Sometimes attracting FDI for the sake of FDI is a bad thing.



You only want FDI when you do not have the tech or cannot develop it yourself. Otherwise Vietnam will end up being controlled by foreigners who keep all the tech and the profits.



Look at countries like China, per capita they had a fraction of the FDI that Vietnam is getting and look at where they are now in terms of GDP per capita and tech.



Even look at BD, it has FDI around 3 billion dollars per year and is still growing at 8% a year. BD domestic companies dominate the 170 million home market in areas like pharmaceuticals and electronics and are starting to branch out to export markets. BD is being very careful where it allows in FDI as it wants to develop core-tech in-house and not outsource to foreign companies.

