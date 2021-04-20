What's new

Vietnam’s exports to US see strong surge in Q1

Vietnamese rice for export - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The US was the largest importer of Vietnamese goods in the first quarter of 2021, with total export turnover hitting 21.2 billion USD, an increase of 32.8 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Agro Produce Processing and Market Development Authority.

The Authority said the strong growth is likely to be maintained in next months despite the COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam’s exports to US see strong surge in Q1 | Business | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)

VIETNAMPLUS, The most reliable source of news in Vietnam on political, business, social, cultural, sports, technology, environmental issues
