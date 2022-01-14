Vietnam's electricity output projected to rise by 7.9% in 2022 - Fibre2Fashion Vietnam's power generation output and import in 2022 is projected to hit 275.5 billion kWh, up by 7.9 per cent year-on-year, according to vice director of the National Load...

output and import in 2022 is projected to hit 275.5 billion kWh, up by 7.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to vice director of the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) Nguyen Quoc Trung. The total output generated by hydro-power plants is expected to reach 82.5 billion kWh this year, 3.8 billion kWh higher than the figure in 2021.As per a plan on electricity supply and operation of the national power system in 2022, as many as 3,407 MW of power will be generated by traditional power supplies, including large thermal power plants such as Nghi Son 2 and Song Hau 1, Trung was quoted as saying by a news agency.Vietnam plans to buy about 380 million kWh of electricity from China in May and June 2022.The peak load in the North is expected to grow by 9.5—13 per cent, equivalent to an increase of 2,497-2,870 MW in consumption demand per year.In 2021, the country's total electricity generation reached 255 billion kWh, up 3.2 per cent compared to 2020.The centre reported that as many as 7,433 MW of new power resources were provided for the national grid in 2021, lifting the total installed capacity of the national electricity system to 78,682 MW, including 75 wind power plants totaling 3,600 MW.There were four new plants with a combined capacity of 372 MW joining the market in the year.